

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are traveling to Philadelphia on Friday to announce $500 Million in funding to replace all lead service lines in the region and to upgrade its water system.



At an event to be held at Belmont Water Treatment Center, the President and the Vice President will speak on the progress the country has made and their work implementing the Biden administraion's economic agenda.



The City of Philadelphia is slated to receive $160 million from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's first of five years of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law water funding to help upgrade water facilities and replace over 19 miles of lead service lines.



It will also get a $340 million Water Infrastructure and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan from EPA to upgrade its water system. The first $19 million in financing will help modernize critical infrastructure by replacing approximately 160 lead service lines and 13 miles of watermains.



$8.1 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is headed to Pennsylvania with 168 specific projects identified to improve the state's infrastructure.



Since taking office, the Biden Administration has moved aggressively to accelerate the replacement of lead service lines across the country, funding the removal of over 100,000 lead service lines, according to the White House. That number will increase significantly with $1.2 billion now approved for 23 states for lead service line identification and replacement, it said in a statement.



