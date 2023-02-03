

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening flat, the Switzerland stock market gained in strength thanks to sustained buying at several counters and closed on a buoyant note on Friday.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 160.97 points or 1.44% at 11,349.39, slightly off the day's high.



Logitech and Roche Holding rallied 3.17% and 3.1%, respectively. ABB surged 2.57%.



Nestle, Novartis, UBS Group and Richemont gained 1.4 to 1.8%, while Lonza Group advanced 1.06%.



Credit Suisse and Holcim both shed more than 1%. Swiss Re ended 0.4% down, while Swiss Life Holding edged down marginally.



In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared 30.4%. Bachem Holding climbed 4% and Adecco surged 3.15%.



Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante and Belima Holding ended higher by 2 to 2.8%.



Swiss Prime Site and Straumann Holding shed nearly 2%. Kuhne & Nagel, Swatch Group and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.2 to 1.6%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.