

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $172.21 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $162.77 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $828.57 million from $801.09 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $172.21 Mln. vs. $162.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.05 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q4): $828.57 Mln vs. $801.09 Mln last year.



