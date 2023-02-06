

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Graham Corp. (GHM) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues in a range of $145 million to $155 million, up from the prior guidance range of $135 million to $150 million



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $141.22 million for the year.



