Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A112H2 ISIN: US1488061029 Ticker-Symbol: 0C8 
Tradegate
06.02.23
17:04 Uhr
62,50 Euro
+10,55
+20,31 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CATALENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATALENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,0763,2917:35
63,0863,3017:35
Firmen im Artikel
ALSET
ALSET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALSET INC2,0000,00 %
CATALENT INC62,50+20,31 %
KALERA PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0,095-100,00 %
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC6,465-60,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.