

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):



Earnings: $89.0 million in Q4 vs. -$7.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.88 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $124.7 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $412.0 billion in Q4 vs. $312.0 billion in the same period last year.



