

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $21.90 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $31.42 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $497.12 million from $486.67 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $21.90 Mln. vs. $31.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $497.12 Mln vs. $486.67 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $520 - $540 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2.05 - $2.1 Bln



