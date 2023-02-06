

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $403 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $564 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $614 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $2.33 billion from $2.16 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $403 Mln. vs. $564 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.



