

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $52.8 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $105.5 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $1.19 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $52.8 Mln. vs. $105.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



