

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $15.95 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $6.11 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $122.37 million from $91.78 million last year.



Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $15.95 Mln. vs. $6.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $122.37 Mln vs. $91.78 Mln last year.



