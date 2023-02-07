

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVO) announced its Supervisory Board has appointed Laetitia Rouxel as new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board effective 1 April 2023. She will take over from Enno Spillner whose contract will expire at the end of March.



Laetitia Rouxel has more than 25 years of finance experience in various sectors such as Life Sciences, Food, Cosmetics and Building industry. She started her career with finance and commercial roles in the Pharma industry at Pfizer and J&J.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.