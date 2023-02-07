

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a German remote access computer software provider, on Tuesday registered a decline earnings for the fourth-quarter, particularly reflecting higher income tax. However, the company posted a rise in revenue, driven by higher demand.



For the final-quarter, the Göppingen-headquartered firm reported a profit of 24.730 million euros or 0.14 euro per share, lesser than 28.441 million euros or 0.14 euro per share of same period of previous fiscal.



Pre-tax earnings stood at 45.650 million euros as against last year's 34.827 million euros.



Income taxes were at 20.921 million euros, higher than 6.386 million euros of previous fiscal.



Operating profit moved up to 49.487 million euros from 41.288 million euros of 2021.



Revenues for the period rose to 150.507 million euros from previous year's 132.252 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, TeamViewer expects double-digit revenue growth of 10 percent -14 percent to 620 million euros to 645 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the full-year is projected to be at around 40 percent.



