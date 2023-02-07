

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMF.PK) Tuesday reported 32.6% growth in sales for the 9-month period at 3,412.8 billion yen compared with 2,574.3 billion yen a year ago, driven primarily by increased volume. The Japanese auto major also increased their profit outlook for the full year.



Profit for the period increased 35.1% year on year to 183.4 billion yen.



Profit per share for the first 9-month period was 377.38 yen, up from 279.61 yen last year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company sees sales to be about 4,500 billion yen, up 26.1% from last year.



Profit for the year is expected to be 200 billion yen, up 24.7% from last year, and up 10 billion yen from the previous outlook.



