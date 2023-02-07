

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $138.906 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $125.601 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $877.581 million from $956.357 million last year.



Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $138.906 Mln. vs. $125.601 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.46 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $877.581 Mln vs. $956.357 Mln last year.



