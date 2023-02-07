

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $190 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $4.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $1.40 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $190 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.33 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.25 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.47 to $22.87 Full year revenue guidance: $6,070 - $6,240 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.