

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):



Earnings: -$140 million in Q4 vs. $112 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.89 in Q4 vs. -$0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q4 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.