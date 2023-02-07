

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $429.8 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $416.2 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.87 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $429.8 Mln. vs. $416.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $3.87 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



