

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $12.80 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $20.32 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $227.96 million from $267.30 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $12.80 Mln. vs. $20.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $227.96 Mln vs. $267.30 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.