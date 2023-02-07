BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $459 million, or $0.307 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.148 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.64 billion from $3.51 billion last year.
Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $459 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.307 vs. $0.148 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.64 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.77 - $0.81
