

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $459 million, or $0.307 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.148 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.64 billion from $3.51 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $459 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.307 vs. $0.148 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.64 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.77 - $0.81



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.