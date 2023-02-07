

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $507.87 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $517.80 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $3.53 billion from $3.62 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $507.87 Mln. vs. $517.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.15



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.