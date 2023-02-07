

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $185.17 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $138.87 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $185.17 Mln. vs. $138.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.86 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45



