

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK):



Earnings: $89 million in Q4 vs. -$1.00 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.74 in Q4 vs. -$7.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $140 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.05 per share Revenue: $3.01 billion in Q4 vs. $3.05 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.10



