

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $273.9 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $190.7 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $299.0 million or $2.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $1.62 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $273.9 Mln. vs. $190.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.17 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



