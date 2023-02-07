

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $68.1 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $120.9 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.65 billion from $2.57 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $68.1 Mln. vs. $120.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.