

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $271.86 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $249.21 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.5% to $1.48 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $271.86 Mln. vs. $249.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q1): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 to $6.10



