

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $89 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $122 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $498 million from $582 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



