

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.33 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $3.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $7.90 billion from $8.30 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.67 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $7.90 Bln vs. $8.30 Bln last year.



