

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) said that its Executive Board and Supervisory Board have agreed that no dividend is to be paid this year.



At the annual shareholders' meeting 2023, Christian Bruch President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Energy said that the company reduced CO2 emissions in its own operations by 21 percent compared with the previous year. Compared to the base year 2019, the company has halved its emissions. The company wants to make it completely climate-neutral by 2030.



Bruch said that the company wants to increase the proportion of women in senior management positions to 25 percent by 2025 and to 30 percent by 2030. As of September 30, 2022, the figure at Gas and Power was 22 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.