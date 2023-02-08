

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent was 12.85 billion yen, up 11.6% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 70.79 yen compared to 63.50 yen.



For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, total revenues were 185.34 billion yen, up 11.9%. Network services revenues were 102.74 billion yen, up 8.0%.



The Group said its financial results were in line with its plan with continued revenue growth. Therefore, fiscal 2022 financial targets remain unchanged.



