

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, reported that its third quarter net result after taxes declined to 10 million euros from 27 million euros in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.04 euros down from 0.09 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted for non-recurring effects, EBITDA was 18 million euros higher than in the previous year, primarily due to the positive impact of rising sales.



Net sales for the third quarter were 609 million euros, up around 5 percent from the previous year.



'Looking ahead, the coming months will continue to be affected by the expected increases in material, energy, and personnel costs,' said Ludwin Monz, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect net result after taxes to increase slightly compared to the prior year's 33 million euros. Profitability is also expected to improve further. The company continues to forecast further improvement in the EBITDA margin to at least 8 percent.



