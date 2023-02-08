

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Plc (BEZ.L), a British insurance provider, announced the appointment of Clive Bannister as Chair Designate and a non-executive director with immediate effect.



Bannister would take up the role of Chair at the conclusion of the company's AGM on April 25. He will also join the nomination committee and become its Chair following the AGM.



Christine LaSala was working as Interim Chair of both the board and nomination committee with effect from October 21, 2022 as David Roberts stood down as the company's Chair to take up the role as Chair of the Court of the Bank of England.



Bannister is currently the Chair of Rathbones Group plc and the Museum of London. He was previously CEO of Phoenix Group Plc, retiring in March 2020.



In London, Beazley shares were trading at 670 pence, up 0.37 percent.



