

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $721 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $551 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $825 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $5.38 billion from $4.80 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $721 Mln. vs. $551 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q4): $5.38 Bln vs. $4.80 Bln last year.



