

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $371 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $330 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $2.02 billion from $1.89 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $371 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.



