

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $70.79 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $69.89 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $667.54 million from $594.23 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $70.79 Mln. vs. $69.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $667.54 Mln vs. $594.23 Mln last year.



