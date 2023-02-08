

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $72.79 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $36.52 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.76 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $855.30 million from $843.07 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $825 - $865 Mln



