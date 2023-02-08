

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.1 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $225.8 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $1.40 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $16.1 Mln. vs. $225.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



