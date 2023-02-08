

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of 359.2 million euros or 2.08 euro per share, up from 281.2 million euros or 1.64 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose 23% to 1.448 billion euros from 1.178 billion euros last year.



For 2022, revenues grew 20 percent to 5.340 billion euros from 4.446 billion euros last year. Net profit increased to 1.494 billion euros or 8.61 euro per share from 1.209 billion euros or 6.98 euro per share last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.