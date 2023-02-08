

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MGM Resorts International (MGM):



Earnings: $284.00 million in Q4 vs. $131.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.69 in Q4 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of -$1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$1.36 per share Revenue: $3.59 billion in Q4 vs. $3.06 billion in the same period last year.



