

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $241.29 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $335.21 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $241.29 Mln. vs. $335.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.72 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.52



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.15



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

