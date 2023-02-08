

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $4.20 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.80 -Revenue (Q4): $4.20 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



