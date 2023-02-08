

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: -$104 million in Q4 vs. $553 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.37 in Q4 vs. $1.93 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $20 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $5.37 billion in Q4 vs. $5.05 billion in the same period last year.



