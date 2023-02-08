

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $2.84 billion from $3.03 billion last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



