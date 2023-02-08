

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $108.2 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $122.1 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $187.1 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $108.2 Mln. vs. $122.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



