Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: A1JS25 ISIN: US7374461041 Ticker-Symbol: 2PO 
Tradegate
03.02.23
17:14 Uhr
86,50 Euro
-2,00
-2,26 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
POST HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
POST HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,5089,0022:59
87,0087,5022:00
Firmen im Artikel
JM SMUCKER
JM SMUCKER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JM SMUCKER COMPANY138,25-1,18 %
POST HOLDINGS INC86,50-2,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.