

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $162.3 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $193.45 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $314.72 million from $338.37 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $162.3 Mln. vs. $193.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $314.72 Mln vs. $338.37 Mln last year.



