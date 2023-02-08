

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $97 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $1.68 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $97 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.25



