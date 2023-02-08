

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC):



Earnings: -$154.98 million in Q4 vs. $36.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.66 in Q4 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$115.08 million or -$0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $4.13 billion in Q4 vs. $4.04 billion in the same period last year.



