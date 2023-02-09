

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) has appointed former Roche executive William (Bill) Anderson as its new chief executive officer, effective on June 1, 2023.



He will succeed current chief executive officer Werner Baumann, whose contract was originally scheduled to run until April 30, 2024.



Bayer noted that Werner Baumann will work closely with Bill Anderson to ensure a smooth transition process before retiring from Bayer end of May 2023.



Before assuming the position of CEO, Bill Anderson will join the Board of Management of Bayer AG on April 1st, 2023. He is a chemical engineer by education and has most recently served as CEO of Roche's Pharmaceuticals Division.



