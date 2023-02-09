

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Arcelor Mittal (MT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $261 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $4.04 billion, or $3.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.8% to $16.89 billion from $20.80 billion last year.



Arcelor Mittal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $261 Mln. vs. $4.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $3.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $16.89 Bln vs. $20.80 Bln last year.



