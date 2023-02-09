

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc. The New agreement expands activities to include a wide-range of companion diagnostics, including tissue and blood-based biomarkers, sequencing and digital pathology.



The collaboration builds on commitment to personalised healthcare through expanding access of companion diagnostics to enable targeted treatment options for patients, Roche said in a statement.



